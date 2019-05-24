Once upon a time: Fairytale Festival returning to Kilkenny this July

The ever-popular Fairytale Festival is set to return to Kilkenny this summer.

The annual one-day event, organised by Beat 102-103 and Kilkenny County Council, will take place on Sunday, July 21 between 11am and 6pm. Set in the beautiful Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge, the Fairytale Festival is the brainchild of Beat’s Creative Department, who have been working feverishly over the winter period to produce an enjoyable, safe and magical space for children to discover (and adults to rediscover) the magic of traditional fairytales.

Now in its fourth year, the 100% screen-free event is set to feature a fairy trail, bouncy castles, storytelling, a plethora of outdoor games, a reptile zoo and mini farm, the return of an expanded capacity interactive story train, and more. As always, children will have the opportunity to meet some of their favourite fairytale characters.

Keeping you nourished will be a diverse array of food stalls spread across the glorious gardens, so you and your little ones are never too far from a refresh. As with 2018’s festival, Beat has partnered with Kilkenny County Council Library Department to promote children’s learning, creativity and wellbeing through a variety of workshops on the day.

“This is our third year running the festival in association with Kilkenny County Council and each year that collaboration has gone from strength to strength," said CEO of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins.

"We’re excited to return to Woodstock Gardens. Kilkenny County Council has rightly recognised the gardens as a true gem in the South East that’s worth shining a spotlight on via The Fairytale Festival. We’ve learned a lot from our first outing there last year so we’re delighted to be able to help the Local Authority once again raise awareness of this magnificent amenity on our doorstep. We are focused on delivering a magical family day out on July 21."

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Eamonn Alyward affirmed the importance of having a family-focused festival in the South East and noted that the enchanting Woodstock Gardens provided the perfect setting for such an event. Mayor of Kilkenny Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere attended with his children last year.

“I have four daughters at home and they absolutely loved last year's event," he said.

"From the characters to the performances and the interactive workshops - I'm really looking forward to this year’s festival.” The Mayor was also keen to stress the importance of the festival’s new greening initiatives.

Tickets are priced at €15 each and are available now from Beat102103.com.