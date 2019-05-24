Latest - Turn out higher than expected in Kilkenny local elections

Turnout in Kilkenny's local elections, European election and referendum is higher than expected at lunch time.

Up to 20% turnout has been reported - in particular in major urban areas like Kilkenny city, Castlecomer and Callan.

The most competitive electoral area in Kilkenny is the city electoral area with 14 candidates for six seats.

Eight candidates are in the North Kilkenny area, 10 in the South Kilkenny area and 12 in the Callan/Thomastown electoral area.

Since polling stations opened at 7am this morning, many have reported brisk voting notably Callan and Castlecomer.

Voters have commented on the lengthy European election ballot paper for Ireland South which has 23 candidates on it.

