Kilkenny business wins at inaugural Energia Family Business Awards

A Kilkenny business is among the winners at this year’s Energia Family Business Awards, which took place on today in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin.

Murphy Jewellers of High Street, Kilkenny were announced as the winners of the 'Best in Customer Service' category.

The Energia Family Business Awards celebrate the efforts of family-run businesses in shaping the Irish business landscape. The awards have recognised businesses across the island of all shapes and sizes, with over 200 entries received for its inaugural year, and over 18 well deserving winners crowned at the ceremony. The awards saw strong representation from different industries nationwide and demonstrate the tenacity of Irish family business.

Judges this year included JJ O'Connell, National Director and Co-Chair of Family Business Ireland, Mark Christal, Manager of the Regions and Entrepreneurship division Enterprise Ireland and Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI among others.

“We are thrilled at the outstanding first year we’ve had with the Energia Family Business Awards," said Event Director Katherine O'Riordan.

2All of our finalists are shaping the Irish business landscape and a special congratulations to all our wonderful winners. Everyone should be extremely proud of all the hard work and passion that goes into operating an Irish family business.”

Alan Mulcahy Head of Sales at Energia said it was fantastic to celebrate the success of family businesses across the island.

"The range of business sectors represented in the award submissions shows our economy is diverse and fit for the future," he said.

"At Energia, we partner with businesses all across the island of Ireland and are committed to the communities they serve. The volume and quality of the entries received augurs well for the future of the Family Business Awards as does the deserved recognition of innovative Irish businesses. Congratulations to all who entered and well done to the winners.”