Disputed votes in Kilkenny City being discussed by candidates
It's 10pm but there's no sign of things slowing down at here at the Hub
Hi there! Green Party councillor Malcolm Noonan gives the thumbs up as Kilkenny City candidates discuss disputed votes
A discussion has now begun over disputed votes for the Kilkenny City Electoral Area.
As of 10pm, the area's candidates were summoned to a small table overseeing the counting of the votes.
At present, local councillor Andrew McGuinness is shaping up to top the poll in the seven seat constituency.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on