Disputed votes in Kilkenny City being discussed by candidates

It's 10pm but there's no sign of things slowing down at here at the Hub

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

KILKENNY

Hi there! Green Party councillor Malcolm Noonan gives the thumbs up as Kilkenny City candidates discuss disputed votes

A discussion has now begun over disputed votes for the Kilkenny City Electoral Area.

As of 10pm, the area's candidates were summoned to a small table overseeing the counting of the votes.

At present, local councillor Andrew McGuinness is shaping up to top the poll in the seven seat constituency.