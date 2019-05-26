David Fitzgerald re-elected for Kilkenny city

Call David Fitzgerald has been re-elected to Kilkenny County Council for the city area after receiving 85 votes from the distribution of Cllr Andrew McGuinness's surplus. He was elected on the second count.

He joins Councillors Andrew McGuinness, Joe Malone and Malcolm Norman who were also re-elected

The third count will see the 286 surplus votes of Cllr Malcolm Noonan distributed.

Andrew McGuinness's uncle Eugene is likely to be elected and received 96 votes from his nephew's surplus