Eugene McGuinness benefits from nephew
David Fitzgerald re-elected for Kilkenny city
David Fitzgerald being interviewed by Sinead Burke of KCLR after being elected for the Kilkenny city area
Call David Fitzgerald has been re-elected to Kilkenny County Council for the city area after receiving 85 votes from the distribution of Cllr Andrew McGuinness's surplus. He was elected on the second count.
He joins Councillors Andrew McGuinness, Joe Malone and Malcolm Norman who were also re-elected
The third count will see the 286 surplus votes of Cllr Malcolm Noonan distributed.
Andrew McGuinness's uncle Eugene is likely to be elected and received 96 votes from his nephew's surplus
