The second count is in for the Piltown Electoral Area.

Aylward, Eamon (52) 1,065.

Curran, Alan (7) 88.

Doherty, Fidelis (59) 1,118.

Doyle, Grace (15), 690.

Duggan, Rob (55), 667.

Frisby, Ger (14), 984.

Hayes, John (26), 345.

O' Neill, Melissa (8), 241.

No candidate has reached the quota. Tomas Breathnach's surplus is being distributed now.