Clancy Brothers Festival in Full Swing this June Bank Holiday just over the Kilkenny border

Take a ramble to Carrick-on-Suir this June Bank Holiday weekend where you’ll find there’s something for all the family to enjoy at the Clancy Brothers Music and Arts Festival.

The Strand Theatre hosts The High Kings on Friday, and the Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s 75th Anniversary concert on Sunday. John Spillane is in the Brewery Lane Theatre on Saturday and The Wood of O concert, featuring Breege Phelan and Will McLellan, is in the Brewery Lane Tea Room on Sunday. John Spillane also teaches a songwriting workshop on Saturday.

Martin Murray, Paul Grant, Gerry Madden, Mick Forristal and Tommy Keane are coming together as Sionnach to play a spellbinding evening of traditional and folk music in the beautiful Nano Nagle Chapel on Sunday June 2. And Robbie O’Connell and Rose Clancy will close out the concert run with a special performance in the Ormond Castle on Monday, June 3.

The Art Trail is also bigger than ever, and this year includes a nod to Woodstock ’69, with crossover events, bringing together writers, musicians and artists, and adding a hippie-chic vibe. Along with exhibitions in 15 venues throughout Carrick-on-Suir, there will be ‘Co-Creating New Music and Art’, street art, animation and digital gaming showcases, and pop up arts events. Watch out for ‘The Caravan of Love’, an innovative boho-mobile venue bringing music and arts to the streets and featuring more than 20 acts curated and hosted by Breege Phelan and Will McLellan from The Wood of O.

There’s also lunchtime theatre, the Youth Busking Competition, the Eoghan Power Memorial Ballad Singing Competition, the Live Music Pub Trail, Youth and Children’s Workshops, and Heritage and Blueway Walks and Tours.

And the Riverside Family Day takes place in Seán Healy Park from 2pm, Sunday June 2, promising many family favourites with amusements and merry-go-rounds, traditional crafts, face painting, dance, food stalls and a free open air concert featuring For the Birds, Gael Force 4 and The Backyard Band. There will also be exciting river races with traditional cots and rafts in association with the Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue.

For full information and booking details go to www.clancybrothersfestival.com or visit the festival information office at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel. 051 640921.