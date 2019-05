Gardaí in Glenmore are investigating a break in at an unoccupied house in recent weeks.

The burglary took place on a date between the start of April and May 23.

The owner went to check on the vacant property to find that the house had been ransacked.

Entry was gained through an unsecured back window. Nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on (051) 880122.