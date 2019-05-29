Kilkenny born veteran of World War II passes away in Philidelphia

A Kilkenny born veteran of World War II has passed away. Jack Wilson, who was 93 years of age, died in the US last week.

Jack was born on Tilbury Place in the centre of Kilkenny city and emigrated to the US in his teens and joined the 84th infantry division of the US army.

He fought in Europe in WWII at The Battle Of The Bulge in the Ardennes on the French-Belgian border and survived. He was the husband of Claire (née O’Hara).

He was described by his family as a gentle, humorous, unassuming man who will be missed by family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

He lived in Southampton, Philidelphia. He is survived by his son Patrick and baby daughter Colleen (died in infancy). His funeral Mass in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Southampton, Philidelphia was held this morning (Wednesday) followed by interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.