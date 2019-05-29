Chance for little archaeologists to dig for Kilkenny's hidden history gold

Children aged five to 12 will have a chance to try their hand at being archaeologists and explore the layers of history beneath their feet at one of the country's most exciting project sites at the moment.

The School of Irish Archaeology and Butler Gallery are joining forces for the ‘Big Dig’ workshop for Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday, June 15 in Kilkenny City. The event is being co-ordinated by Kilkenny County Council Heritage Office in association with Butler Gallery, and has been developed to celebrate the restoration and re-development of Evan’s Home as the new Butler Gallery site opening in 2020.

Over the course of 800 years the area has had a fascinating history. It has been the location for an Augustinian Priory, a Jesuit College, a military hospital, a barracks, an asylum, a school and more. Through hands-on archaeology and storytelling workshops the children will uncover and explore the intriguing history and stories.

The programme comprises two elements, each of which must be booked separately on Eventbrite. ‘Dig for Treasure’ archaeology workshop dig for treasure and artefacts, and, with the help of real archaeologists, learn about the people that lived on the site hundreds of years ago. The ‘Hidden Histories’ storytelling workshop children will be guided by children’s theatre company Curious State to create their own story of the site’s history in a storytelling workshop designed to ignite their imagination.



The workshops are free, with the cost funded by Creative Ireland and Kilkenny County Council Heritage Office. Do not book the workshops unless you are sure that you will be attending or you will deny another child a space. Places are limited to 12 participants per workshop on a first come first served basis.

