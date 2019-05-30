Machinery stolen from yard on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of a rock breaker, worth €4,000, from a building site on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The compound at GreensBridge was entered in the early hours of Wednesday morning and the theft was discovered at 7.30am.

Gardaí believe that transport was required and are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on (056) 777 5000.