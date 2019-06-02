KRSP Call out for volunteers

KRSP organise Sports Leaders courses for those who wish to become Assistant Leaders or Buddies on our Inclusive Summer Camp programme.



Our Inclusive Summer Camp programme caters for children who require additional support to engage in activities, this may be because of physical or a learning disability. The inclusive summer camps gives children a chance to take part in a fun summer camp in a supported environment. The main aim of the summer camp is to ensure the children have fun and become comfortable in their environment and engage as much as possible in the programme of activities.



Volunteers have ensured that the inclusive camps have been available in Kilkenny for the last 5 years with numbers of participants growing year on year. As part of your training, you will complete the Sports Leaders UK award and you will also complete Disability Awareness Training.



The role of the volunteer is to assist children to ensure maximum engagement in activities. Encouraging enjoyment and fun is the volunteer’s most important role.



Sports Leaders Training June 10 and 11. Sports Leaders Training June 25 and 26. This year our camps are running through July and August, see dates above. Places on our Sports Leaders training are reserved for those volunteering on our Inclusive Camp programme.



