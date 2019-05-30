Kilkenny Community Radio - Back to where it all began

Community Radio Kilkenny City is going back to where it all began tomorrow. Kilkenny’s community radio station will broadcast live from 10am to 5pm from the old studios in Ballycallan to mark the 40th birthday of community radio in Kilkenny.

KCR began in 1979 from Crossroad Studios in Ballycallan and the radio station is extending an invitation to the public to drop by tomorrow and say hello, listen to live music and chat at the old studios and enjoy some nostalgia and nibbles.

The late Mike Breen was the first voice on air in KCR in 1979 and early presenters included Tomm Dowling, Kay Sheehy and Mike O’Brien. Several of the KCR presenters are still involved with community radio as board members and/or presenters on today’s CRKC. They were part of the heyday of pirate radio in Ireland that existed before the introduction of commercial radio in 1989. Like other pirate stations, KCR broadcast on MW and was part of a fascinating period in Irish broadcasting.

No doubt there will be plenty of laugher and reminiscing about those early days of community radio broadcasting tomorrow

.

“Without KCR there would be no Community Radio Kilkenny City. Today’s Community Radio Kilkenny City, which is community-based, volunteer-led and dedicated to promoting the aims and ideals of the communities of Kilkenny City, is only here because of what has gone before it – the pioneers of radio broadcasting in Kilkenny”, said CRKC chairman Michael Gibbons