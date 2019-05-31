Pat Fitzpatrick's record vote secures three seats for Fianna Fail in North Kilkenny

Pat Fitzpatrick of Fianna Fail received the highest first preference vote of any candidate in the history of local politics in Kilkenny city and county.

He was genuinely shocked at the size of his first preference vote in Friday’s local election.

He topped the poll in the Castlecomer Electoral Area with 2,249 votes, a whopping 802 votes over the quota.

Those 802 votes ensured that Fianna Fail held on to their three seats in the north of the county.

“I am delighted and whether it was a first preference or a number 10, I am thrilled with the vote I got and am thankful to all those who voted for me,” he said.

He had only a small band of supporters and family behind him for the last eight weeks but they certainly worked hard and on Sunday and Monday were busy taking down his posters.

“I am back working for the people and one thing that was hammered home to me on the doorstep is the need and the right of people living in villages and rural Ireland to high speed broadband in their homes and for their businesses.

“The need for better rural roads was a huge issue for people I met on the canvas,” he said.

“We need to keep people living in the country, we don’t want it to become a wasteland with people rounded up and forced to live in large urban areas.

“The review of speed limits has to continue and priority given to our rural schools,” he added.