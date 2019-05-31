Green Party's longest serving councillor running for the Dail in Kilkenny

Following his re-election to Kilkenny County Council last weekend and the doubling of his first preference vote, Cllr Malcolm Noonan is going to run for the Dail. He is now the longest serving Green Party councillor in the State.

"The scale of the climate and ecological challenge facing us now is such, that I must step up and contribute at a national level. I have given fifteen years to local government and many years before that as a community and environmental activist so I've more than served my apprenticeship for the Dail.

"Fundamentally I believe that what is lacking is a need to govern and legislate with compassion and empathy for the needs of people and the planet, that is not based solely on hard economics or GDP.

"Our vote in the local election in Kilkenny City is saying that people are ready to embrace a whole new way of thinking and I'm encouraged by the messages of support to now go further. My team and I are looking forward to and are ready for a general election; whenever that may be," he said.