Kilkenny hurlers back Isaac Brennan

Some of the biggest stars in Kilkenny hurling have lent their support to the plight of six-year-old Isaac Brennan who lives with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

The brave youngster is in desperate need of medication, Spinraza, which is currently available in every European country apart from Ireland and Estonia.

His parents Philip and Carol are campaigning tirelessly for access to the drug which will hopefully improve the quality of Isaac’s life and prolong it. The HSE are in negotiations with the manufacturer and a final decision is expected over the coming weeks.

Hurling-mad Isaac recently attended a training session at Nowlan Park and met with the Kilkenny senior manager and several members of the squad.