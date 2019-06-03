A night of John B Keane at the Watergate, Kilkenny with Edward Hayden

The works of Kerry playwright, poet and novelist, John B Keane have always held a special place in the heart of Edward Hayden, actor, celebrity chef and food lecturer.

He will perform extracts from Keane’s works in a once-off night in the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny city in aid of the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team on Thursday, July 11.

On the evening Edward will perform excerpts from Big Maggie, The Field, Many Young Men of Twenty, The Chastitute, Sive and many more of John B. Keane’s well known and much loved pieces, all of which paint a very true and understandable picture of Irish culture.

The Bull McCabe will be on stage as will Big Maggie along with Dinzie Conlee, the notorious hunchback in Sharon’s Grave-the purpose of the evening is not to present a play but to introduce the audience into some of John B Keane’s most colourful characters and the richness and evocativeness of the language in his texts.

Hayden will also recite a number of poems from ‘The Street’, a collection of poems by Keane.

Celebration

“The evening will be a celebration of John B Keane,” said Edward.

“I have always felt a deep connection with the works of John B Keane since I first saw Big Maggie performed by the Duiske Players, of which I am now a member, in the Abbey Hall in Graignamanagh in 1995 with Carmel Ryan in the title role and Paul Hickey directing.

“We all have reason to be thankful to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and the great work they do for those and their families needing palliative care, and this evening will offer them much need financial assistance for the work that they do.”