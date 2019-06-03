As world remembers 75 years since D-Day landings - Kilkenny plans a memorial honouring WWII dead

The Kilkenny War Memorial committee are planning to erect a memorial in 2020 at the railway station to remember those who died serving in WWII.

D-Day and the Second World War is now being remembered 75 years on. It is estimated that 70,000 men and women from the Republic of Ireland served in WW II with 9,100 combat dead. The number of Kilkenny dead is probably in the low hundreds, and the estimated number served to be around 1,000.

Names of those who served are sought to be included on the memorial planned at the Railway Station in Kilkenny, and a database of names will be deposited in Kilkenny Archives. Details can be sent to kilkennywarmemorial@gmail.com /post to 48 John St. Kilkenny or Phone 086 3369080.