Teagasc Kilkenny will hold a sheep farm walk on the farm of William Hutchinson, Kells on Thursday at 11am. The main topics of the walk will include lamb thrive/grassland Management; new EID tagging + dispatch dockets and sheep health issues.

In attendance will be Philip Creighton from Teagasc Athenry; James Murphy of Kilkenny IFA and a representative from the Regional Vet Laboratory in Kilkenny city.