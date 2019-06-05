Kilkenny gardaí warning over theft of John Deere specialised equipment

Gardaí have received a number of reports of the theft of computerised equipment specifically for John Deere agricultural machinery.

Break-ins to suppliers of such equipment in the south east have occurred in recent weeks. This high end equipment is very specialized and specific to John Deere machinery and requires specialized knowledge for installation and use. Gardaí are appealing to people in the farm machinery business and farming with any information in relation to these stolen products to contact their local Garda station.