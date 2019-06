Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a residential premises in Leapstown in Ballyfoyle.

The vacant house was burgled on a date between April 1 and June 2.

Three windows were smashed to gain entry and the house was ransacked. The garden shed was also broken into and three vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.