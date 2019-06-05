Good luck to the 2019 Kilkenny Leaving Certs!

The Leaving Certificate. Typically, it is a week of sunshine where everyone but the sixth years are enjoying the rare Irish sun. Although the weather may not be up to it’s usual standard, this year’s group of Leaving Certerficiate students certainly are.

With the first few exams done, Shane Hallahan, Principal of Presentation Secondary School commented: “Our Leaving Certificate students seem to be quite confident.”

“This particular group I found there were great friendships in it. They were always in great form and even coming up to the exams... They seemed to have an exceptional bond and support for each other.”

There also appeared to be a greater variety in third-level choices. More girls reduced pressure on themselves by already being accepted into Post Leaving Certificate courses while others pushed themselves into male-dominated college degrees such as engineering.

In conversations with sixth year student Olivia Cahill, she stated that “the weight of the exam was more torturous than the exam itself”. Another Presentation Secondary School student Aoibhin Young advised her following year group to start studying in fifth year in order to make their final year easier.

For many Leaving Certificate students it is very easy to get caught up in a vicious cycle of stress and anxiety. What students need to remember is that while studying is important, their mental well-being will also play a huge part. Ensure that you eat adequately, are well-rested and surround yourself with positivety. More importantly, once an exam is finsihed, move on and focus on the next one.