Unleash your creativity at Cruinniú na nÓg Kilkenny

Saturday, June 15 sees the second Cruinniú na nÓg programme in County Kilkenny. Cruinniú na nÓg celebrates and encourages participation by children and young people in creative activities. Led by the local Creative Kilkenny Culture and Creativity team with support from local artists and creative practitioners, activities include everything from podcasting to archaeological digs.

CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne said: “Ireland is the only country in the world to have a dedicated day of free creativity for our children and young people. Although only in its second year, Cruinniú na nÓg has already grown in ambition and scale and this important initiative enables children and young people to develop their creative potential and trigger their imagination.

Highlights of Kilkenny’s Cruinniú na nÓg include:-

Podcasting workshops at Castlecomer Library

Lego workshops at Graiguenamanagh library

Archaeological and history workshops at The Butler Gallery

Dinosaur workshops at McDonagh Junction and Loughboy Library



Craft village demos and workshops in the Castle Yard at The National Design and Craft Gallery.

The creative team are calling on all children and young people to fire up their imaginations and take part in 1 of the free Cruinniú na nÓg events that will take place around the county on both Friday June 14th and Saturday June 15th.

For more information contact – www.kilkennylibrary.ie or https://www.creativeireland. gov.ie Kilkenny Library Headquarters – (056) 77 94997 or call into any library branch for details.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme supported by Kilkenny County Council and RTÉ.