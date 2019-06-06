Making most cents from harvesting timber - Kilkenny farmers
Talking timber - On Thursday, June 13 in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix
- Timber harvesting is a process with many moving parts. Forest owners need to ask the right questions prior to both thinning and clearfelling, in order to maximise their forests’ potential.
To help forest owners, Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department are running a conifer timber marketing event, entitled “Talking Timber” on Thursday, June 13, in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.
Here forest owners will have the opportunity to meet with and ask questions of timber buyers, harvesting contractors and foresters and to find out more about the timber selling process. The marketing day are aimed at giving forest owners a better appreciation how the harvesting of their forest crop can be carried effectively and profitably.
Talking Timber is organised by Teagasc with the co-operation of the Irish timber industry and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and offers forest owners the opportunity to build contacts and to expand their own networks.
The event will include an outdoor demonstration organised by the Forestry Industries Ireland (FII), where attendees will have the opportunity to view and discuss the quality of timber required by Irish sawmills. Similar to other farm-based products, the quality of the timber has a very important bearing on the market price offered.
The demo will be followed by short presentations from Teagasc, DAFM, tax expert and a forest owner on their perspective, advice and experience of what is involved in harvesting conifers successfully. Important issues for forest owners to be addressed will include:
- How do I prepare my crop for harvesting?
- What can I expect from my crop?
- Who is doing what, when, how and for whom?
- What deal suits me best?
With annual timber production from the private forestry sector forecast to increase seven fold to almost 3 million cubic metres by 2028 there are both challenges and opportunities for forest owners to get this rapidly expanding timber resource to market. Some of the key concerns for owners when preparing for thinning include the securing of an attractive market for timber and ensuring the work is completed to a high standard. Previous feedback from forest owners has highlighted the need for a suitable forum to engage with key players involved in the harvest and purchase of timber.
Event outline
Registration commences at 9.30 am and the event will run from 10am to 2:30pm.There will be ample networking opportunities as local companies, contractors and timber buyers will have stands at the venue and a Q & A session after the presentations.
For details and updates on this and other events and a range of thinning and timber marketing information please see www.teagasc.ie/crops
/forestry/events/ or contact your local Teagasc Forestry Development Officer.
