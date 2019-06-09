Remembering some of Kilkenny's most iconic women

Stories of historical Kilkenny women were unveiled by the Herstory Kilkenny workshop participants at a special presentation recently.

Herstory Kilkenny is a joint collaboration between the Kilkenny Arts Office and Cartoon Saloon, aiming to uncover, tell and celebrate the stories of historical Kilkenny women. This was the culmination of the research and development phase of the Herstory Kilkenny project.

The location for the event was Desart Hall, which was very fitting as the building was funded by Kilkenny philanthropist Lady Desart in 1914. The audience were captivated by powerful stories of Kilkenny women who stood up for their passions, often in the face of adversity.

They featured women were; Mary Slattery, Isabel de Clare, Mabel Cahill, Constance Spry, the 1000 Kilkenny women who signed the pledge against conscription in 1918 on La na mBhan, Dr Kathleen McColgan Barry, Eleanor Butler and Sarah Ponsonby (the ladies of Llangollen), Margaret Tynan, Susie Long, Angela Hayes and Helena Duggan (the last two contemporary women were chosen by the teenage workshop group).

The presentations ended with a family affair of a moving song, written by workshop participant Angela Keogh, inspired by the Ladies of Llangollen, accompanied by her father and workshop participant Michael Keogh on the tin whistle. The women presented were only a few of the many women whose stories have been told since the project began in early May.

According to Angela Keogh, “I came away inspired and with a new sense of wonder about the history and herstory of Kilkenny!”