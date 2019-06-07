Peter 'Chap' Cleere to be elected new chairman of Kilkenny County Council today!
FF and FG agreement will see main parties control county and city
Peter Chap Cleere will be elected chairman of Kilkenny County Council today
Peter Chap Cleere of Fianna Fail will be elected chairman of Kilkenny County Council today. This follows an agreement by the two main political parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail following the local elections last month to continue their arrangement of supporting each other in key votes.
They will also control of who will be the next mayor of the city.
