Bishop Dermot Farrell announces the 2019 clerical appointments for Ossory

Bishop Dermot Farrell, Bishop of Ossory, has announced the following clerical appointments in the Diocese of Ossory, noting a "changing pastoral situation" and a decreased number of priests impacting on the changes.

“Given the changing pastoral situation in the parishes of our diocese, and in light of the decreased number of priests who are actively able to minister, parishes need to be aware that a priest who retires or is moved to another parish might not be replaced," stated Bishop Farrell who added "Parishes in that situation will be looked after pastorally and administratively by the priests in the pastoral area. These challenges call us, both laity and ordained, to discover new ways to serve and support each other as we seek to follow the Lord in a new time."

The following are the appointments

Very Reverend Frank Canon Maher retires as PP Johnstown to become CC Johnstown.

Very Reverend Oliver Maher PP Urlingford and Galmoy, appointed PP Johnstown, residing in Urlingford.

Very Reverend Patrick Guilfoyle retires as PP Tullaroan to become CC Tullaroan. Tullaroan Parish is grouped in the pastoral area with the parishes of Freshford and Ballycallan.

Monsignor Kieron Kennedy PP Freshford appointed Administrator Tullaroan.

Very Reverend Kieran O’Shea appointed PP Slieverue, residing in Ferrybank.

Reverend Peter Muldowney CC Saint Canice’s, appointed CC Saint Patrick’s.

Reverend Thomas Norris, Spiritual Director, Pontifical Irish College, Rome, appointed CC. Saint Canice’s which is grouped with the parish of Saint Mary’s within the pastoral area of four parishes of Kilkenny City.

Reverend Mark Condon CC Saint Patrick’s granted Sabbatical Leave for the coming year.

All appointments will be effective from 17 August 2019: