A Tina Turner appears in Kilkenny tomorrow night

Irish International success story, Rebecca O'Connor, is back in Kilkenny by popular demand. She will perform the hits of Tina Turner on Saturday night in the Watergate theatre.

Be prepared to stand in your seats as Rebecca delivers her flawless rendition of Tina Turner’s greatest hits including, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep, Private Dancer, When the Heartache Is Over, Better Be Good to Me, and of course her anthem, Simply the Best.

Rebecca cannot wait to bring her new and exciting show, amazing dancers and band to theatres and venues around the globe.

Rebecca O’Connor is the only Irish artist to ever win the prestigious European TV competition 'Stars in Their Eyes' hosted by Matthew Kelly, in front of over 33 Million viewers. Rebecca brought her perfect rendition of Tina Turner to life as she wowed the audience. Rebecca continues doing just that, all over the world to packed out houses!