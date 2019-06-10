Planning granted for three storey sheltered accommodation on Blackmill Street, Kilkenny
Major planning application for Blackmill Street, Kilkenny granted planning
The Good Shepherd Centre has been granted planning permission for the demolition of the existing single storey buildings at lower Blackmill Street, Kilkenny and for the construction of a 3-storey apartment building to contain a total of 12apartment units - the works to include bin storage and all associated site works, ancillary accommodation, drainage works, development
entrance and road works. All the above works to be undertaken on site.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on