Sloes turn to Gold as Ballykeefe Distillery Kilkenny celebrates World Gin day

Saturday was World Gin Day and Ballykeefe Distillery had a special reason to celebrate as their Sloe Gin won a coveted Gold medal at the prestigious 2019 World Liqueur Awards in the UK.

This beautiful Gin gets its distinctive pink color from a 9 month fermentation in the berries of the blackthorn bush. It is easy to see how it won gold as it is exceptionally versatile being both a refreshing summer Pink Gin when served with Prosecco and ice, or a winter wonder when served neat and warm to counter the effects of Jack Frost.

Morgan Ging paid tribute to his team for the hard work that goes into creating their award winning spirits, “its not easy” he said, “it’s a lot of hard work, but these awards and the satisfaction of our customers makes it all worthwhile in the end”

It’s been a busy Spring for Ballykeefe Distillery as they have also finalized two important distribution agreements with SuperValu and Classic Drinks, “these are two fantastic partners for us and it means that our award winning eco friendly spirits are now available nationwide, said sales and marketing director Carmel Nolan.