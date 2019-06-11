Kilkenny pet owners urged to enter Nose of Tralee

Ireland’s largest pet competition is now open for entries, with people able to nominate their pets to be the sixth annual Nose of Tralee.

The contest is a popular pet competition, gathering over 1,000 entries each year. To enter pet owners should submit a photo of their pet looking fabulous and say why they to take the title of ‘2019 Nose of Tralee’.

Pets have a chance to represent their county in the finals, with an overall Nose of Tralee winner and runner-up being announced on the same day as the Rose of Tralee. The competition is open for entries from June 10 - 28, after which a public vote and judging will take place.

“This year we are excited to see lots of different types of pets enter and crown another Nose of Tralee," says Kate McQuillan owner of Pet Sitters Ireland.

“It’s our favourite time of year to hear from so many Pet Owners in Ireland who have the most amazing pets.”

For more information, and to enter the Nose of Tralee, visit the site here.