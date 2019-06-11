Suspect arrested for attempted robbery on busker in Kilkenny City
A 26-year-old male has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery on a busker in the city centre.
The incident happened at 6.20pm on Rose Inn Street on Monday when a male brandished a screwdriver and threatened the musician and demanded cash.
The suspect was restrained by a number of people until the gardaí arrived a short time later.
He was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on (056) 7775000.
