Delight as Spinraza approved for Kilkenny youngster and other SMA sufferers

A life-saving drug has been approved by the HSE for a Kilkenny youngster and other children living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris announced today that Spinraza is now approved by the HSE.

"This is the first ever treatment for children with SMA. I know how hard the long journey to get here has been for families but very glad children in Ireland will now have access‬."

Isaac Brennan and his family have campaigned tirelessly for access to the drug which has shown to have huge benefits for people living with SMA.

Isaac's parents said: "We are so delighted! Thank you everyone for your support."