Eastern European gang charged with theft in Kilkenny City

Three men are due to appear before court later today charged in connection with the theft of a credit card in Kilkenny City yesterday.

The incident happened at approximately 1pm when a woman was using a self-service checkout at a retail premises on Kieran Street. The woman briefly turned and her credit card was stolen in what investigating gardaí are describing as 'a sneak theft'.

The injured party following the gang and kept them in her sight and made contact with gardaí who intercepted the gang a short time later.

The three males, who are all from Eastern Europe, were arrrested and are due before Carlow District Court today.