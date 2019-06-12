Youthreach celebrates 20 years at annual awards night ceremony

Kilkenny Youthreach has been providing opportunities for young people to complete their Leaving Certificate for twenty years this year.

The momentous occasion was celebrated in Ormonde Hotel on Friday, May 31, in conjunction with the end of year awards ceremony. Huge smiles and applause were delivered as sixth years received graduation certificates.

Padraig McGlone proudly claimed Student of the Year, Adam Lennon received Sportsperson of the Year and various awards were handed out, from Gaisce to Manual Handling were administered.

The day was a marvelous triumph with key figures such as Director of Further Education and Training Martha Bolger, Chief Executive of KCETB Eileen Curtis, and Kilkenny hurler Eoin Murphy presenting the awards. Co-ordinator Michelle Murphy and her staff said they were extremely proud of their students and their 20 years legacy, and they are looking forward to many more to come.

Kilkenny Youthreach is operating from its central location on New Street and is currently accepting applications. Call on 056-7723550 or drop in for more information.