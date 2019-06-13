Town and Village renewal applications now being considered

Expressions of interested are now being considered by local authorities for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The scheme is part of a national and local support to rejuvenate towns and villages throughout Ireland, and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Successful applicants will be notified in due course.You should contact your local authority for further information on specific projects within you area.

For additional information: townandvillage@drcd.gov.ie.