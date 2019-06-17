Kilkenny land makes over €10,000 an acre

Four individual bidders participated in the sale of 16 acres situated at Rathkyle, Castlecomer at Joe Coogan's auction rooms in Castlecomer on Friday afternoon.

The four bidders included three auctioneers and a dairy farmer with bidding commenced at €100,000.

Auctioneer, Joe Coogan received several individual bids and when bidding reached €145,000, Joe Coogan, Auctioneer informed the large attendance that the property was on the market. There were further 15 bids were received before Joe Coogan’s hammer eventually came down at €161,000 which is €10,062 per acre. The property was purchased by an auctioneer acting on behalf of a well known family engaged in dairying living and farming approximately four miles away from Rathkyle.

The same family on the same day sold a single story residence at Lower Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, bidding commenced at €60,000 and was sold to a local family for €74,000. There were two active bidders.