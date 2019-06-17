Tourism boost for The Rower, Kilkenny with glamping app

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Great tourism news -Glamping coming to the Rower,Kilkenn

Great tourism news -Glamping coming to the Rower,Kilkenny

Jenny Etherton has applied to Kilkenny County Council to construct 16 glamping pods at the Grange, the Rower, County Kilkenny.

He has also sought a change of use of an existing outbuilding to kitchen, café and toilet
facilities and installation of treatment plant and soil polishing filter and all associated site works.  The development will be constructed in three phases