Thrilling, diverse array of theatre, music, literature, exhibitions, talks, dance, spectacle and surprise for Kilkenny Arts Festival

Kilkenny arts Festival Director, Olga Barry, has announced a thrilling and diverse array of theatre, music, literature, exhibitions, talks, dance, spectacle and surprise, performed in the most beautiful and atmospheric buildings for the festival which runs from August 8 to 18.

The marble city will be lit up over 11 days of artistic adventures.

Some highlights include:

The collaboration with Rough Magic on two new productions: Much Ado About Nothing and Cleft.

Another co-production with Asylum Productions will premier a promenade production of Thomas Kilroy’s novel The Big Chapel staged in Callan.

A trio of international stars of classical music make their Kilkenny debuts: the revered contralto Nathalie Stutzmann, the sensational pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk and the legendary Thomas Zehetmair.

The Fews Ensemble and Ciarán Hinds perform a special performance of Stravinsky’s iconic work, The Soldier’s Tale.

night time

After dark, Kilkenny will be lit by two spectacular projection shows: Flux at St Canice’s Cathedral and Light Up the Castle.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra return as orchestra in residence for two special performances including Beethoven’s mighty ‘Eroica’ symphony under the baton of Zehetmair.

New Chamber Music in the Afternoon series features leading artists performing everything from Haydn to Arvo Pärt.

Martin Hayes’ Marble City Sessions features a gorgeous line-up of legends, including his own impossibly elegant Quartet, a new collaboration between the Ní Dhomnaill and Mulcahy sisters, the incomparable Richard Thomson, and an exciting collision of NYC jazz outfit Harriet Tubman and a quartet of traditional star.

With Rollercoaster Records the festival presents rising stars such as David Keenan along with favourites like Seamus Fogarty.

Spoken word events feature intriguing conversations on local and international issues, while a trio of poets invite us to explore their work.

Immerse yourself in exhibitions, including the intriguing US artist Amy Cutler at the Butler Gallery; an exciting contemporary design show at the National Design and Craft Gallery Blaise Smith and Eamon Colman celebrate Kilkenny itself in a landscapes exhibition.

Festival Director Olga Barry said: “I’m so excited to welcome these extraordinary creators and perfomers to the Marble City this August. Kilkenny City itself is the ideal festival stage, with its amazing historic spaces and gardens; its compact, medieval cityscape and generous people has always made Kilkenny Arts Festival a simply gorgeous place for artists and audiences to come together easily and creatively. It’s an honour to present this programme along with such stellar creative partners as Rough Magic - with whom we open a new Festival site at the Quad at St. Kieran’s College, Asylum Productions who will bring audiences to the town of Callan, the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Martin Hayes, Rollercoaster Records, Poetry Ireland and many more – and it’s a thrill to announce Crash Ensemble’s upcoming residency with an Irish premiere and special take-over at the Courtyard at Rothe House this August.”