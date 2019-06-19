Glanbia cyclists set off from Ballyragget for charity fundraiser

Nearly 70 enthusiastic cyclists from Glanbia took to the saddle on Friday in a bid to raise much-needed funds for three deserving charities.

The Glanbia 300 cycle challenge celebrated six years of significant fundraising for charities: Breast Cancer Ireland, Cois Nore Cancer service and the Fr McGrath Centre in Kilkenny.

To date Glanbia 300 has raised €160,000 for a variety of local and national charitable organisations. The goal was to raise a further €40,000 this year through sponsorship of the annual, long-haul cycle event.

The cyclists set off on the roundtrip to Athlone from the Ballyragget Glanbia Ireland plant on Friday morning with some cycling over 300km over the course of the two days. The event was supported by a volunteer team of assistance motorcyclists, van drivers and stewards who ensured the cyclists were safe along the demanding route and they also provided the teams with food and water breaks and first aid when required.

Event sponsor, Jim O’ Neill of Glanbia Ireland, said, he was delighted with how things went.

“Every year we propose this major fundraising event in the Glanbia calendar and we are never disappointed by the participation we achieve,” he said.

“This year a record 65 bikers took to the hills of rural Ireland to support three very worthy charities. They trained hard in preparation for the event and the hard work paid off. We are approaching €200,000 in funds raised since the event started some six years ago and I am very proud of the people who have cycled, volunteered and sponsored our teams over the years to date.”