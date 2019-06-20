Garda clampdown following complaints of illegal parking in Kilkenny city centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny have received a number of complaints in recent weeks of people parked in disabled bay parking spaces.

In the past weeks there has been an escalation in the number of complaints from Disabled Parking Pass holders and transport companies in Kilkenny, regarding motorists parking in these specially allocated parking spaces.

Family Carers Ireland have slammed this illegal driver behaviour and have also pointed out that there is a need for more disabled spaces.

Ruaidhrí Kelly, Communications & Campaigns Officer with Family Carers Ireland, remarked that there is evidence to suggest that the number of disabled parking spaces is wholly inadequate, especially given the 63% increase in people with a disability and 36% increase in the number of people aged over 65 between 2006 and 2016.

“This is compounded by people parking illegally in disabled spaces which is a big problem for family carers whose loved ones require the use of a wheelchair or other mobility aid. Unfortunately, this thoughtless behaviour can act as a disincentive to leaving the home for already isolated members of the community.”

Sergeant Gary Gordon of Kilkenny Garda Station pointed out that these spaces are specially allocated for the holders of the permits and added motorists are reported to be flouting the law, when it comes to parking.

The penalty for parking in disabled bays, has been increased to €150, due to the fact that it is an increasing problem across the country.

One of the worst offending areas is the city is on Patrick Street, where there are a number of various designated parking bays.

There are disabled parking bays, loading bays and specially allocated bays for patients of the doctors surgeries and the Pembroke Hotel.

Gardaí on patrol have been tasked with rigidly enforcing the bye-laws and issuing on the spot fines to any illegally parked vehicles in these parking bays. There are over 2,800 parking spaces in the city. Motorists are asked to be mindful of people with disabilities and the business community, when parking.