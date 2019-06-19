Unions seek WRC intervention over St Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny

Fórsa, SIPTU and INMO unions, representing staff at St Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny, have sought the intervention of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to assist with ongoing industrial relations difficulties at the centre.

They have deferred balloting members for industrial action pending developments. Unions say they are concerned that the recent announcement by the board of St Patrick’s Centre, to withdraw their governance by December 1, will cause further difficulties for staffing and services.

Prior to the board’s recent announcement, staff already had difficulties with proposed new rosters and staffing arrangements.

The frustrations of staff with management’s handling of staffing and rostering were raised at a well-attended meeting of all union members in May.

Unions say the existing difficulties have been compounded by the recent announcement by the board to withdraw in amid disagreements over funding and governance.

The developments were further discussed at a general meeting of all union members, which agreed to request the intervention of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to assist with the rostering and staffing issues.

“Rostering and staffing difficulties have arisen as service users and staff have moved from the St Patrick’s campus into community houses,” said Liz Curran of the INMO.

“A row over funding between the board of St Patrick’s and the HSE, the centre’s primary funding body, doesn’t help matters and increases the uncertainty for staff and service users."