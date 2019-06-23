My Kilkenny Life: Frank Curran

Frank is the owner of Petronella restaurant, located on the the Butterslip. He has created a vegan menu inspired by Oscar-nominated studio Cartoon Saloon.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

Most days that start out with breakfast at either Michael Dore’s or the Marble City Bar usually turns out perfect! I think Michael Dore’s is just quirky and the Marble City Bar, you sit and people watch.

Michael Dore’s is usually the three egg omelette, it’s very good, and a cup of tea. In the Marble City Bar its normally pancakes with maple syrup.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime – and why?

No doubt Cartoon Saloon who have taken Kilkenny to Hollywood and have put us firmly on the international map. I am fascinated with Cartoon Saloon because of their international mix. It’s an international mix of characters and they come in and eat here all the time. They’re all just lovely people, I’m mad about them. It’s great to have something like that in Kilkenny. Also the international aspect to it as well – they’re known all over the world.

And certainly Johnny the traffic warden for his commitment over the years - can you imagine the mess without him? If not only for Johnny the place would totally be in a heap!

What's your first Kilkenny memory?

Buying Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album on vinyl in the basement of Sherwood's. I think it was about £4.50 down in Sherwoods in 1984-85. It was one of the greatest albums of the time.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Tullaroan because I live there surrounded by its rolling hills. Where I live is lovely, I’ve got fantastic views. We can see all the widlife, its gorgeous. All the birds, we see foxes, I saw a deer once!

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

Well obviously the castle and it does have some famous witches, like Petronella..!

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I find Gerry Moran entertaining and Ray Cleere for nostalgia. Gerry’s a bit of entertainment as far as I’m concerned. His stories are funny and they’ve got a bit of life about them. You can just read it and you know you’re reading something thats funny and that can be attractive.

Ray goes back into years – he can tell you what happened 50 years ago or 100 years ago or 200 years ago or 800 years ago! He always has a story for everyting.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The next big win!

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I’d like to change everything about the traffic lights around The Left Bank - they take too long to change! You’re driving down and the traffic lights could be red and you could be there all day long waiting for the traffic lights to change. Next thing they change and they change only for about 10 seconds and then you’ll stop again!