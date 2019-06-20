Kilkenny man Hogan informs Pope Francis of EU-Africa Agriculture Partnership

In advance of the third African Union – European Union Agriculture Ministerial Conference taking place in Rome, EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan yesterday (19 June) met His Holiness Pope Francis to inform him of the two continents' growing "partnership of equals" in agriculture and rural development policy.

Commissioner Hogan thanked Pope Francis for his "strong advocacy for policies that support rural communities to be the architects of their own development", and in this context drew his attention to this week's third African Union – European Union Agriculture Ministerial, where a historic Political Declaration will be signed, committing both continents to a shared agenda for greater action.

This Declaration reflects a commitment to build a partnership of equals for developing policies in the areas of food security, climate action, sustainable management of resources, rural job creation, sustainable investment and fair trade.

Commissioner Hogan presented Pope Francis with a copy of the Declaration and a copy of the report published by the Task Force Rural Africa under the chairmanship of Irishman Tom Arnold in March 2019.

Commissioner Hogan told Pope Francis that; "it is my sincere hope that His Holiness will find the contents of this Declaration to be a positive step on the path towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for rural communities throughout the world".