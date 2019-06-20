La Leche’s Kilkenny group celebrates 40th birthday in style

Local mothers came together to help the La Leche League in Kilkenny to celebrate their 40th birthday.

The voluntary support group which provides help and information on breastfeeding started in Kilkenny on June 11, 1979.

The group celebrated 40 years of breastfeeding and parenting in Kilkenny, with a party last Saturday. Parent, grandparents and friends who are involved in the group enjoyed a lovely celebration.

There was fun for all the family with food, a bouncy castle, face painting and petting animals.

Help and Support

La Leche League Kilkenny was started by the late Eileen Dalton from Bagenalstown. Meeting in mothers’ homes in the city and county, La Leche League leaders provided help and support to breastfeeding mothers and their families.

La Leche League Kilkenny meet in St Luke’s Hospital on the second Monday of the month in the Palliative Care Room at 8pm. A new group has started up in Urlingford. There are also two coffee mornings a month, with information from the group’s Facebook page, and a web text service. For more information call or text 086-662 7290.

To learn more about breastfeeding come to one of the group’s information evenings which takes place on a regular basis.

These informal meetups are open to all women interested in breastfeeding both before and after the birth of their babies. Babies are always welcome.

At the meetings and coffee mornings, people can talk with fully trained and experienced accredited leaders who are also available by phone or to visit in hospital or at home.

For more information contact La Leche Kilkenny, tel 086-6627290; Monica, tel 086-8555159; Linda, tel 087-6474132; Kay, tel 087-2747876 or Joy, tel 086-1073609.

The group also has an active Facebook page, while more information on La Leche League is available from lalecheleagueireland.com