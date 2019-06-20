Diageo commended at learning for life graduation ceremony in Kilkenny

Chairman of of Kilkenny-Carlow Education Trainingboard, Councillor Peter Cleere presented 14 participants in the Diageo Learning for Life programme with their graduation certificates in a special ceremony held in the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny on Wednesday.

Learning for Life is a Diageo Ireland initiative that equips the long-term unemployed youth with the skills needed to find work in the hospitality industry. Learning for Life was originally piloted in Dublin 8 in 2014 and programmes have since taken place across Dublin, Louth, Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Kerry and Kilkenny in partnership with the Department of Social Protection. Nearly 300 learners have participated and two thirds are now working.

This Learning for Life programme, which was run in partnership with the Department of Social Protection and Kilkenny Carlow ETB through a targeted interagency approach, brought 14 young people off the Live Register in Kilkenny through a training and educational programme that focused on the development of skills transferable to the hospitality and tourism industry.The participants were then given the opportunity to undertake a further a four-week work placement with a Diageo hospitality industry partner in landmark pubs, hotels and restaurants in Kilkenny.

Cllr Peter Cleere said: “I must applaud Diageo and the education, training and industry partners for their commitment to the Learning for Life programme. I wish to extend my congratulations to the 14 young people who completed the Learning for Life programme. Today is a day to mark their tremendous achievements and recognise the invaluable and practical skills and training they have received. The enthusiasm the participants have shown is remarkable and they should be proud of the journey they have embarked upon these last few months.”

He continued “The work between Diageo Ireland and Kilkenny Carlow ETB can be considered as a model partnership of public and private partners working together for a genuine and resourceful solution to combat youth unemployment.”

Learning for Life is Diageo Ireland’s cornerstone CSR programme developed by the company as part of its commitment to sustainable community-based initiatives in Ireland. Diageo identified a skills gap in the hospitality industry and developed a programme with a focus to equip young people with hospitality industry skills, providing real employment opportunities and facilitating future job growth.

Angela Smith, on behalf of Diageo Ireland said: “Diageo Ireland is proud to engage in sustainable business that gives back to the community. The commitment from Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, Kilkenny Leader Partnership and the Department of Social Protection in Kilkenny have made the programme expansion possible and we extend our sincere thanks to them.”

She added: “The Learning for Life Programme is about simultaneously empowering lives through employment while go towards filling positions in Ireland’s crucial hospitality industry. It’s truly wonderful to see so many young people being equipped with skills that are relevant for the hospitality industry as well as important job skills such as interview skills and team work. We are delighted that the Kilkenny Leader Partnership have provided funds to our programme to improve the quality of life of the people, communities and small enterprises of Kilkenny. The Kilkenny and Carlow Education and training Board will provide accreditation to the successful participants of the programme.”

Martin Hanrahan of Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny said: “It’s fantastic to see young people being given the skills and opportunity to work in the exciting tourism and hospitality industry. The Smithwick’s Experience has welcomed over 265,000 visitors through the doors since its opening in July 2014 and we know the workers in the hospitality industry have played a key role in providing visitors with an unforgettable and positive experience. We are grateful to Diageo Ireland and their commitment to the Learning for Life programme and expanding the programme to include Kilkenny. I commend Diageo for recognising the Smithwick’s Experience and Kilkenny as a centre of excellence for hospitality in Ireland. We are thoroughly committed in continuing to play a part in growing the tourism and hospitality industry in Ireland.”

Photo by Finbarr O'Rourke