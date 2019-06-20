Two friendly Kilkenny donkeys looking for a home
Kilkenny SPCA is trying to re-home two male donkeys
These two donkeys are on the hunt for a new home - spread the word if you might be able to help out.
The pair are neutered and microchipped, and have passports.
Kilkenny SPCA has shared the following social media post:
**Rehoming** Two male donkeys looking to be rehomed together in a good home. They are neutered, passported and microchipped. *Home checks will apply* if interested please contact us at 056-7771635 or info@kilkennyspca.ie
We would also consider fostering.
Please share. Thank you.
