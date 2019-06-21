Kilkenny business woman lights up the market with scent-sational new venture

A Kilkenny business woman has launched her newest venture at Ireland’s Mind Body Expo in the RDS - and the response has been scent-sational.

Angela Hannon, who is the proprietor of popular beauty salon Glow Beauty at Newpark Shopping Centre in Kilkenny city, has launched Glow Candle Company, a range of candles made from 100% natural soy wax combined with pure essential oils to deliver a complete holistic experience.

“The response has been huge and the orders are coming in, both online and over the phone”, said Angela. “Mind Body Soul Expo brings together exhibitors, practitioners and speakers from the world of holistic health & wellbeing so it was the perfect launching pad for Glow Candle Company. People love the fact that Glow candles are free of synthetics and chemicals and the range is bespoke to appeal to a range of mind and body states”.

Some 20 years ago, the idea that scented candles would be a booming business was inconceivable. But with the indigenous candle business worth an estimated €25-€30 million, the home grown candle business is literally on fire, with several brands going global. And newcomer Glow Candle Company has a unique selling point.

A respected Reiki Master, Rahanni Master, Angel Therapist, and Integrated Energy Therapy (IET) practitioner, Angela has combined her expertise in the areas of beauty, wellness, healing and spirituality with her business acumen to create the intuitively blended range of seven candles. The Glow Candle Company range includes: Love; Stillness; Peace; Happiness; Healing; Energise and Relax.

“I started making my own range of candles to use in the salon because I was getting headaches from other scented candles. Unfortunately, many of the mass produced, paraffin-based candles can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), substances that can be problematic to health”, commented Angela Hanlon.

“It was very important to me to create a pure product. Glow candles are made from natural soy wax and pure essential oils that soothe and aid well-being. They burn clean and are free of synthetics and chemicals. There are seven candles in the range with each variety hand blended to take the mind and body into a different state of harmony”, added Ms. Hanlon

Hand-poured in small batches, each Glow candle costs €20 and burns for 40+ hours.

The Glow Candle Company range is available exclusively at Glow Beauty Kilkenny at Newpark Shopping Centre 056 7712930 and online at www.glowcandlecompanykilkenny. com #GlowCandles