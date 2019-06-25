Flash flood causes closure of Kilkenny city street last night
The scene at Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny at 9pm last night
After just 30 minutes of intense rainfall, Lord Edward Street in the city was completely flooded last night and was impassible for a while.
The street remained closed because cars travelling on the narrow thoroughfare were pushing water from the roadway into homes.
A deluge of water came down the Granges Road and on to Lord Edward Street between 8 and 8.30pm which caused chaos among residents.
