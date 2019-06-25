Great news for tourism in Graignamanagh Kilkenny

Jessica Teehan has received planning permission for a camping and glamping site including six bell type tents on a small raised deck at the Quay, Graignamanagh.

Planning was also received for a shelter structure to provide communal picnic area and shelter for food

caravan, a small store room and car parking on site as well as temporary car park on adjacent site. The existing roadside piers and gate that appear on the NIAH (record number 12318003) are to be retained.